Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most on steps his team is taking to keep their spirits up, answering questions surrounding the vaccine, and more

Health
Posted: / Updated:

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. U.K. regulators said Wednesday Dec. 9, 2020, that people who have a “significant history’’ of allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine while they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30 news. During today’s visit, Dr. Most commented on the latest COVID-19 news, including the steps he and his team are taking to keep their spirits up and continue to work efficiently. He also answered all the questions we have surrounding the vaccine including the current state of testing in our area, what priorities surround who is eligible to receive the vaccine first, and more.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular