Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott on the WGN Radio Morning Show on Monday’s following the 6:30am news. Today, Dr. Most commented the low positivity rate in Iceland, whether mouthwash can be used as a deterrent for the virus, and the parallels between the flu, Covid-19 and the increase in heart attack risks. Towards the end of the segment, Dr. Most answers some questions sent in from listeners.
Dr. Kevin Most on safe travel, mouthwash, and when to clean a house contaminated by COVID-19
Posted: / Updated:
