Dr. Kevin Most on safe travel, mouthwash, and when to clean a house contaminated by COVID-19

MIAMI (AP) — At LIV, one of the most glamorous, star-studded nightclubs in one of the world's biggest party destinations, there's a velvet-roped VIP area, and then there's a secret VIP area. The parties at the club are so legendary they have inspired lyrics from Drake, Kanye West and Rick Ross. High rollers spend up to $20,000 just for a table.

Today, LIV sits quiet and empty — a casualty not just of the coronavirus outbreak but of a power struggle between state and local government over how to contain the scourge.