Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Today, Dr. Most comments on respiratory syncytial viruses, and the latest local COVID statistics. Bob also asked Dr. Most for his thoughts on the Cleveland Clinic trial that found six widely used dietary supplements that do not lower cholesterol when compared with either a low-dose statin or placebo. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.

