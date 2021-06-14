Dr. Kevin Most on Novavax Covid vaccine, China’s latest outbreak, and Illinois’ positivity rate

An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of US biotech company Novavax, on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the effectiveness of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, the outbreak of the Delata variant in China, and how the hospitals in Illinois are fairing as the state officially reopened on Friday.

Dr. Most also answered questions sent in from listeners. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com