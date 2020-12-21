Dr. Kevin Most joins host Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirrot on the morning show, to talk about the new strain of COVID spreading throughout the United Kingdom, whether the vaccine will be effective against the new strain, and when to know when it’s your turn to get the vaccine. Dr. Most also takes some time to answer listener questions as well.
Dr. Kevin Most on new COVID strain
