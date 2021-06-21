Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Before diving into the medical-related question, Bob asked Dr. Most to comment on the storm that hit the western suburbs overnight. As the interview continued, Dr. Most shared his thoughts on how mRNA technology is altering vaccine treatments. He also answered questions sent in from listeners. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com
Dr. Kevin Most on mRNA technology altering vaccine treatments
Posted: / Updated:
Business News
Political News
Technology News
Science News
Entertainment News
Odd News
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.