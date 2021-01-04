Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most on low influenza numbers, the COVID vaccine, and new strains of the coronavirus

Health
Posted: / Updated:

KEY BISCAYNE, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 03: Enbal Sabag, a Nurse Practitioner, prepares a flu vaccination for a patient at the CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic on September 03, 2020 in Key Biscayne, Florida. Flu shots are available at the nearly 10,000 CVS pharmacies and approximately 100 MinuteClinic locations across the country. Heath experts say getting the flu shot this year is important because the dangers of having COVID-19 and the flu simultaneously are still unknown. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Center of DuPage Hospital. He joins the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday following the 6:30am newscast. While speaking with Jon Hansen (in for Bob Sirott), Dr. Most talked about the low number of influenza cases and gave some reasons as to why this flu season is different than previous years. As the conversation continues, Jon and Dr. Most shift gears to all things COVID-19. Dr. Most answered questions about the vaccine, its distribution, and the studies being done on the mutations of the coronavirus. If you have a question for Dr. Most, email the show: BobShow@WGNradio.com.

