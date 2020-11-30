Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most on Illinois’ COVID-19 positivity rate, the blood type that leads to lower risk, and the latest on immunity

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 24: A traveler passes through O’Hare International Airport on November 24, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Despite airports expecting fewer than half the number of travelers from last year’s Thanksgiving holiday, this is still expected to be the busiest travel period since March when the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread in the United States. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott on the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday Morning following the 6:30am news. Today, Dr. Most talked about the potential surge in cases we may see after the Thanksgiving holiday, why those with O-negative blood type are less likely to contract the virus, and the latest research on immunity. Later on, Dr. Most answers questions sent in by listeners. If you have a question for Dr. Most, email the show: BobShow@WGNradio.com.

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

