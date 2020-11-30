Dr. Kevin Most on Illinois’ COVID-19 positivity rate, the blood type that leads to lower risk, and the latest on immunity

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott on the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday Morning following the 6:30am news. Today, Dr. Most talked about the potential surge in cases we may see after the Thanksgiving holiday, why those with O-negative blood type are less likely to contract the virus, and the latest research on immunity. Later on, Dr. Most answers questions sent in by listeners. If you have a question for Dr. Most, email the show: BobShow@WGNradio.com.
