Dr. Kevin Most on heart attack snow, brain fog, and the COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO, IL – FEBRUARY 01: A man digs out his car along a snow-covered street on February 1, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. Fifteen inches or more of snow is expected to fall on the city before Monday morning. The snow has caused power outages and forced about 2,000 flight cancelations at the city’s airports. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. During today’s appearance, Bob Sirott asked Dr. Most for an update on the COVID-19 vaccine, and whether people should expect to get their shots at one of the national pharmacies like Walgreen or CVS. He also commented on the ‘brain fog’ symptom that some who have contracted the coronavirus have experienced. Later on, Dr. Most shares his warning of the weather, calling precipitation that the Chicagoland area will be seeing this afternoon “heart attack snow”.

If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com