Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on how long we can wear paper masks for and provided updates on the vaccine for children under 5 years of age. Later, Dr. Most addressed the health benefits of eating one egg a day, the study showing that cranberries promote memory and cognitive health, the correlation between heart health and cognitive health, and the lack of FDA regulation when it comes to vitamins.

