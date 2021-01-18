Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most on COVID-19 vaccine, another strain of the coronavirus, and influenza

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Laboratory technicians handle capped vials as part of filling and packaging tests for the large-scale production and supply of the University of Oxfords COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, conducted on a high-performance aseptic vial filling line on September 11, 2020 at the Italian biologics manufacturing facility of multinational corporation Catalent in Anagni, southeast of Rome, during the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. – Catalent Biologics manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy will serve as the launch facility for the large-scale production and supply of the University of Oxfords Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, providing large-scale vial filling and packaging to British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP) (Photo by VINCENZO PINTO/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine Center of DuPage Hospital. He joins the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday following the 6:30am newscast. During his appearance today, Bob Sirott asked about all the need-to-know info about getting the vaccine: who gets the vaccine next? How do we sign up? Which vaccine is recommended? Dr. Most also comments on whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you’re getting vaccinated for something else like shingles. Bob and Dr. Most wrap up by discussing the difference between the contagiousness of the coronavirus and the flu. If you have a questions for Dr. Most, email the show: BobShow@wgnradio.com.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular