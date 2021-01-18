Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine Center of DuPage Hospital. He joins the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday following the 6:30am newscast. During his appearance today, Bob Sirott asked about all the need-to-know info about getting the vaccine: who gets the vaccine next? How do we sign up? Which vaccine is recommended? Dr. Most also comments on whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you’re getting vaccinated for something else like shingles. Bob and Dr. Most wrap up by discussing the difference between the contagiousness of the coronavirus and the flu. If you have a questions for Dr. Most, email the show: BobShow@wgnradio.com.
Dr. Kevin Most on COVID-19 vaccine, another strain of the coronavirus, and influenza
Posted: / Updated:
Business News
Political News
Technology News
Science News
Entertainment News
Odd News
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.