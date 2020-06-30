Dr. Kevin Most joins John Williams to address a listener’s comment that COVID-19 death rates are skewed or conflated with other possible causes of death in COVID patients. Then, Dr. Most speaks to suspicions that hospitals thrive on COVID-19 patients and answers more listener questions.
Dr. Kevin Most on COVID-19 and how the death rates are derived
