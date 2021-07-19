Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | Where to sign-up for vaccine | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most on concern over Delta variant, and wearing masks again

Health
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 17: A voting rights activist wears a mask that reads “Vaccinated” as he takes part in a “Good Trouble Candlelight Vigil for Democracy” at Black Lives Matter Plaza July 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Organizations The Declaration for American Democracy, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, DC Vote and Transformative Justice Coalition held the event to mark one year since the passing of U.S. Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) and to celebrate his legacy. Advocates urged Congress to pass legislations, including the For the People Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and DC Statehood to protect the freedom to vote. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most commented on the spread of the Delta variant in the United States, shared his thoughts on wearing masks again, and answered questions sent in from listeners as well. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News
COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories