Dr. Kevin Most on cleaning surfaces, air travel, and another update from the CDC

Wearing masks and face guards as protection against the spread of COVID-19, Garland Independent School District custodian Raul Vela mists surfaces for cleaning in the cafeteria at Stephens Elementary School in Rowlett, Texas, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer for Northwestern Medicine Center of DuPage. He joins the Bob Sirott show every Monday following the 6:30am news. During today’s visit, Dr. Most answered questions regarding some of the latest news on COVID-19. He commented on reports about a de-emphasis on cleaning surface; how to fly safely; and the CDC reversing course on testing guidance.

Later on, Bob asks Dr. Most about the link between drinking coffee and longer survival in patients with colorectal cancer. Dr. Most also took the time to promote a great event taking place later this week.

Gilda’s Club was established in honor of Second City’s own Gilda Radner who was diagnosed with cancer in 1985 and passed away in 1989. Gilda’s Club provides free emotional and social support to anyone impacted by cancer. Funds raised at this benefit will support the creation of virtual programs that bring the service directly into the member’s home. On Friday evening, you can virtually attend an event which will be filled with music and laughter to help raise funds for Gilda’s Club Chicago. For more info, visit the website: GildasClubChicago.Org.