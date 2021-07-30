Dr. Kevin Most on CDC’s latest masking guidance: ‘It’s discouraging with a capital ‘D’

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 30, 2020 file photo, shoppers wear face masks as they leave a Walmart store in Vernon Hills, Ill. Walmart is reversing its mask policy, Friday, July 30, 2021, and will require vaccinated workers in its distribution centers and stores in areas to wear masks in areas with high infection rates of the virus. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what the CDC’s updated mask guidelines, which recommends indoor masking where there is ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ COVID-19 transmission means for Illinoisans.

“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”

Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:


Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Chicago's Afternoon News
Weekdays 4-7pm SteveBertrand

Chicago’s Afternoon News, heard 4 pm to 7 pm weekdays, is a no opinion news and information program hosted by veteran journalist Steve Bertrand. Equal parts informative and entertaining, it delivers the latest updates on the top stories of the day and can’t-miss interviews. (Click for more.)

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories