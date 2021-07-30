Dr. Kevin Most on CDC’s latest masking guidance: ‘It’s discouraging with a capital ‘D’

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain what the CDC’s updated mask guidelines, which recommends indoor masking where there is ‘substantial’ or ‘high’ COVID-19 transmission means for Illinoisans.
“Better knowledge means better health for you and your family. Turn to Northwestern Medicine at nm.org/healthbeatnews for health tips, research and more.”
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka