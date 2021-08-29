Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most on booster shots and mask mandate: ‘We want to make sure we protect the most vulnerable people’

Health
Posted: / Updated:

In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging at the company’s facility in Puurs, Belgium. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, the company said it started the application process for U.S. approval of a booster dose of its two-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people ages 16 and older. (Pfizer via AP)

Joining us for his weekly check-in, Dr. Kevin Most,  Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital calls in to talk about the full authorization for the Pfizer/Moderna/and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, moving up of the deadline to get the booster shot, disbanding of the mass vaccination sites, breakthrough cases and statistics about them and as always answers some listener questions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Dean Richards' Entertainment Report

More Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report
MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime

Popular

More Home Page Top Stories