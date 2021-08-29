Dr. Kevin Most on booster shots and mask mandate: ‘We want to make sure we protect the most vulnerable people’

Joining us for his weekly check-in, Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital calls in to talk about the full authorization for the Pfizer/Moderna/and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, moving up of the deadline to get the booster shot, disbanding of the mass vaccination sites, breakthrough cases and statistics about them and as always answers some listener questions.
