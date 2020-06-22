Live Now
Dr. Kevin Most: New research regarding blood type and COVID-19

Health
Posted: / Updated:

DERBY, ENGLAND – MARCH 16: In this photo illustration, a worker demonstrates the use of a Coronavirus, Covid-19, 10 minute blood test on March 16, 2020 in Derby, England. Surescreen Diagnostics based in Derby claim the new blood test can give a result for Covid-19 within 10 minutes. The test can be self administered with capillary blood taken from a fingertip. The result in the test cassette is viewed in a similar way to a pregnancy test. The Derbyshire company is increasing production and says the ten minute test ‘costs a few pounds’ GBP. (Photo illustration, by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins the Bob Sirott Show every Monday morning to talk about the latest in medical news, and of course answer questions on the minds of listeners. Over the past few weeks, Dr. Most has downplayed blood type playing a role in whether a person is more or less likely to contract the coronavirus. Much like those who aren’t in the medical field, doctors are learning new information about COVID-19 as more tests and studies take place. Dr. Most talked about the latest research regarding blood type, whether a human can get the virus from their pet, and the lessons to be learned from the second wave of the 1918 Spanish flu.

10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

