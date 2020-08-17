Dr. Kevin Most: New COVID test funded by the NBA’s Player Association

Dr. Kevin Most joined Bob Sirott for his regular Monday morning visit on the WGN Radio Morning Show. The Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital answered COVID-19 related questions including the most effective masks and what early symptoms to look for in case you begin to feel sick. Dr. Most also shared information about the new Yale COVID test, which is very low cost and provides rapid results, sponsored by the NBA Players Association.
