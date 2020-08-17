Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most: New COVID test funded by the NBA’s Player Association

Health
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 12: An NBA logo is shown at the 5th Avenue NBA store on March 12, 2020 in New York City. The National Basketball Association said they would suspend all games after player Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz reportedly tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most joined Bob Sirott for his regular Monday morning visit on the WGN Radio Morning Show. The Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital answered COVID-19 related questions including the most effective masks and what early symptoms to look for in case you begin to feel sick. Dr. Most also shared information about the new Yale COVID test, which is very low cost and provides rapid results, sponsored by the NBA Players Association.

