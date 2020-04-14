Dr. Kevin Most: Mid-to-late May looks like a more realistic time to lift the shelter-in-place order

Dr. Kevin Most joins John Williams to sound off on when seems like the right time to lift the shelter-in-place, and the amount of time it takes for a COVID-19 test result to return. Plus, Dr. Most explains how antibodies come into play with the limited testing the United States has.
