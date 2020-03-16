Dr. Kevin Most: It’s unknown when this will pass, but keep your distance from those at highest risk of COVID-19

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Most joins John Williams to answer some more questions about the Coronavirus. Those include one instance that brought John close to potential exposure of the virus, when people can resume seeing their medically vulnerable friends and relatives and more.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon