Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer of Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined WGN Radio’s John Williams to assist John with the bat saga he had earlier in the week. Dr. Most also hung around and answered some of our listeners questions and also addressed the mask mandate effective Friday, August 20th and he explains why we all should be on board.
Dr. Kevin Most is on board to bring back the mask mandate
