Dr. Kevin Most: ‘In hindsight, they should’ve moved [the debate podiums] further apart’

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The official swearing-in of Poland's reshuffled government was postponed until Tuesday and some members were put into quarantine after one of the ministers tested positive for COVID-19.

The ceremony conducted by President Andrzej Duda had been planned at the Presidential Palace for Monday afternoon, but the new education minister, Przemyslaw Czarnek, said early in the day he had a headache and a test showed he was infected with the coronavirus. He went into quarantine.