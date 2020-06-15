Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with Ilyce Glink filling in for John Williams

Dr. Kevin Most: Illinois is on a really good trend right now

Health
Posted: / Updated:

DERBY, ENGLAND – MARCH 16: In this photo illustration, a worker demonstrates the use of a Coronavirus, Covid-19, 10 minute blood test on March 16, 2020 in Derby, England. Surescreen Diagnostics based in Derby claim the new blood test can give a result for Covid-19 within 10 minutes. The test can be self administered with capillary blood taken from a fingertip. The result in the test cassette is viewed in a similar way to a pregnancy test. The Derbyshire company is increasing production and says the ten minute test ‘costs a few pounds’ GBP. (Photo illustration, by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the positive trends in Illinois including a decrease in positive tests and increased hospital bed availability. He shares why Illinois may be doing better than other states, but also encourages listeners to continue practicing clean hygienic habits because “the fight ain’t over yet.” Dr. Most also comments on a study that says bald men are more susceptible to contracting the virus, and answers some listener questions as well.

