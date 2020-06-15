Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott to talk about the positive trends in Illinois including a decrease in positive tests and increased hospital bed availability. He shares why Illinois may be doing better than other states, but also encourages listeners to continue practicing clean hygienic habits because “the fight ain’t over yet.” Dr. Most also comments on a study that says bald men are more susceptible to contracting the virus, and answers some listener questions as well.
Dr. Kevin Most: Illinois is on a really good trend right now
