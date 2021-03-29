Dr. Kevin Most: If you have a chance to get vaccinated, get vaccinated

TOPSHOT – This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19”. – According to the World Health Organization, some 42 “candidate vaccines” against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 are undergoing clinical trials on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most answered plenty of questions about the virus and the vaccines as well. He talked about vaccine availability, the lack of a flu season, and when it’s safe for those who have been vaccinated to get together with those who many have have. Dr. Most also commented on the study Northwestern Medicine that found “high levels of neurological symptoms among patients who developed long-term COVID-19 symptoms after a relatively mild initial illness that did not require hospitalization. Eighty-five percent of patients reported four or more neurological symptoms, problems such as “brain fog” (or attention and memory problems), loss of taste or smell, headache and blurred vision.”

If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com