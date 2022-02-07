Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on students wearing masks in schools and the FDA’s progress on approving the COVID vaccine for young children. Then Dr. Most answered listeners’ questions. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.
Dr. Most on masks in schools: ‘I’m not as concerned about the kids as I am about the vulnerable population that they’re coming home to’
