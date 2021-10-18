Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Dr. Kevin Most: ‘Get your vaccine now, if you’re eligible for your booster, get your booster’

Health
Posted: / Updated:

A woman holds up a sticker after getting her third “booster” dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic hosted by The Tournament of Roses in partnership with the Pasadena Public Health Department, August 19, 2021 at Tournament House in Pasadena, California. – The clinic is one of the first in the city to offer “supplemental” third Covid-19 shots to people with immunological conditions, according to organizers.
President Joe Biden said August 18 he will make Covid-19 booster shots available to all American adults beginning next month, as his administration warned that vaccines are showing a declining effectiveness against infection. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott to share details about the effectiveness of the combinations of original vaccines with the boosters, e.g., If you got the Pfizer vaccine, what booster should you get? What about Moderna? Dr. Most went on to break down all of the possible combinations and how well they work together. Dr. Most also answered some listener questions, gave details on “long hauler” COVID issues, and shared tips to help keep everyone safe for the upcoming holidays.

