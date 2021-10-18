Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott to share details about the effectiveness of the combinations of original vaccines with the boosters, e.g., If you got the Pfizer vaccine, what booster should you get? What about Moderna? Dr. Most went on to break down all of the possible combinations and how well they work together. Dr. Most also answered some listener questions, gave details on “long hauler” COVID issues, and shared tips to help keep everyone safe for the upcoming holidays.
Dr. Kevin Most: ‘Get your vaccine now, if you’re eligible for your booster, get your booster’
