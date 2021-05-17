Dr. Kevin Most: From hospital and healthcare point of view, we’ve seen numbers drop dramatically

TOPSHOT – This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19”. – According to the World Health Organization, some 42 “candidate vaccines” against the novel coronavirus Covid-19 are undergoing clinical trials on November 17, 2020. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Jon Hansen, filling in for Bob Sirott, asked the doctor about the new CDC guidelines, and relayed questions from listeners as well. Dr. Most talked about the study that shows how unlikely it is for a vaccinated individual to be an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19.

