Dr. Kevin Most on booster shots: ‘From a supply point of view there should be plenty and from an access point of view there also should be plenty’

Bob Sirott is joined by Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most joins The WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Today on the show, Dr. Most kicks off the conversation by giving us a COVID-19 cases and positivity rate overview. Next, Dr. Most and Bob talk booster shots and how new updates are to come this Friday, September 17th. Then, Dr. Most sheds some light on a new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal showing whether you smoke it, vape it or eat it as an edible, cannabis may be increasing your risk of a heart attack.

