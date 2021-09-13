Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Dr. Kevin Most on booster shots: ‘From a supply point of view there should be plenty and from an access point of view there also should be plenty’

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 31, 2021 file photo, Cole Smith receives a Moderna variant vaccine shot from clinical research nurse Tigisty Girmay at Emory University’s Hope Clinic in Decatur, Ga. As of June 2021, scientists have found clues that the world’s leading COVID-19 vaccines offer lasting protection that could diminish the need for frequent booster shots, but they caution that more research is needed and that virus mutations are still a wild card. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Bob Sirott is joined by Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most joins The WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Today on the show, Dr. Most kicks off the conversation by giving us a COVID-19 cases and positivity rate overview. Next, Dr. Most and Bob talk booster shots and how new updates are to come this Friday, September 17th. Then, Dr. Most sheds some light on a new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal showing whether you smoke it, vape it or eat it as an edible, cannabis may be increasing your risk of a heart attack.

