Dr. Kevin Most explains why omicron could be the best thing to happen during the pandemic

Bob Sirott is joined by Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most shares his thoughts on the validity of a study showing that the Johnson & Johnson booster is significantly more effective on those who received the Pfizer vaccine and delves into the potential positives of mixing and matching vaccines and boosters. He also discusses why the omicron variant could be the best thing to happen over the course of the pandemic.
