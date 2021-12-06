Dr. Kevin Most explains why omicron could be the best thing to happen during the pandemic

A patient receives a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Swaminarayan School vaccination centre, in London, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. Britain says it will offer all adults a booster dose of vaccine within two months to bolster the nation’s immunity as the new omicron variant of the coronavirus spreads. New measures to combat variant came into force in England on Tuesday, with face coverings again compulsory in shops and on public transport. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Bob Sirott is joined by Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most shares his thoughts on the validity of a study showing that the Johnson & Johnson booster is significantly more effective on those who received the Pfizer vaccine and delves into the potential positives of mixing and matching vaccines and boosters. He also discusses why the omicron variant could be the best thing to happen over the course of the pandemic.

