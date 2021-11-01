Dr. Kevin Most encourages mixing and matching booster shots

Bob Sirott is joined by Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most joins The WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Today on the show, Dr. Most kicks off the conversation by discussing booster shots and whether or not mixing and matching shots is acceptable. Listen in while Dr. Most encourages those who got the Johnson and Johnson shot to also add in either a Moderna or Pfizer shot to strengthen their immunity. To close out the conversation, Dr. Most also answers the most frequently asked questions pertaining to pregnancies.

