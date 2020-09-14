Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, says regardless of whether positive test results trend upwards or downwards, we must not get forget to keep washing our hands, wear masks, and keep social distance. Dr. Most also comments on the potential of multiple vaccines being available; the report of restaurant patron being more likely to contract the virus; and how important it is to schedule your annual appointments and get screened for things like colon cancer.
Dr. Kevin Most: Don’t get complacent
