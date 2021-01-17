Dr. Kevin Most discusses what doctors find most concerning about the COVID-19 variants

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most discusses the different COVID-19 variants that are concerning doctors. He says the biggest concerns are how contagious the variants are, how fast they will spread, and if they’ll have more of an impact than what we’ve seen so far.
