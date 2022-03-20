Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards’ for the regular COVID-19 segment this week. Dr. Most shares his thoughts on the new COIVD variant, BA.2 and how to prepare for it. Later on Dr. Most discusses if we will need another booster shot and more.
