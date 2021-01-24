Dr. Kevin Most discusses the hopeful details of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mihaela Anghel, a Romanian nurse, gets the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in the country in Bucharest, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. Anghel is the nurse who registered and processed Romania’s first official COVID-19 patient, on Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most discusses the new Biden administration and what they’ll be doing to fight the virus. He also talks about the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine and where it is in the testing process. Plus, Dr. Most takes time to answer questions from listeners.

Share this story

Celebrating 60 Years of Orion Samuelson
Audio | Video | Photos
EMail | Voicemail | Scholarship

MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular