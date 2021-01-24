Dr. Kevin Most discusses the hopeful details of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine

Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Dean Richards every Sunday morning at 9:30 to discuss the latest COVID-19 news and to answer your questions. This week, Dr. Most discusses the new Biden administration and what they’ll be doing to fight the virus. He also talks about the effectiveness of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine and where it is in the testing process. Plus, Dr. Most takes time to answer questions from listeners.
MORE DEAN RICHARDS
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime
Dean’s Bio
Dean’s List
Dean’s Reviews
FoodTime