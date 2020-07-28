Dr. Kevin Most discusses the COVID vaccine under development

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The number of lawsuits has grown to five involving the sudden deaths of seven patients at a West Virginia veterans hospital where a former nursing assistant admitted to intentionally giving them wrongful insulin injections.

A federal lawsuit was filed Monday in the March 2018 death of Archie D. Edgell at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. The suit said administrators and staff made no effort to investigate the unexplained deaths and “failed to properly protect Archie Edgell and others veterans from a serial killer” hired by the hospital.