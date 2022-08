Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability globally, and there have been concerted efforts for decades to prevent and minimize its impact. Dr. Most discusses the latest guidelines and evidence on statins for cardiovascular health. Dr. Most also give us our weekly update on COVID-19 and monkeypox.

