Dr. Kevin Most discusses if COVID-19 will turn into an endemic

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Central Station in Sydney is near empty on Aug. 13, 2021 as greater Sydney continues a weeks-long COVID-19 lockdown. Japan, Australia and New Zealand all got through the first year of the coronavirus pandemic in relatively good shape, but now are taking very divergent paths in dealing with new outbreaks of the fast-spreading delta variant. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards’ for the regular COVID-19 segment this week. Dr. Most says we’ve hit a peak for omicron and says it’s looking like COVID-19 will eventually become an endemic. Calls and texts flood in with questions for Dr. Most; including, do at-home test kits expire?

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 risk as determined by nonprofit Covid Act Now.

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Dean Richards' Entertainment Report

More Dean Richards’ Entertainment Report
MORE DEAN RICHARDS

Dean’s Bio

Dean’s List

Dean’s Reviews

FoodTime

Popular