Dr. Kevin Most discusses if COVID-19 will turn into an endemic

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean Richards’ for the regular COVID-19 segment this week. Dr. Most says we’ve hit a peak for omicron and says it’s looking like COVID-19 will eventually become an endemic. Calls and texts flood in with questions for Dr. Most; including, do at-home test kits expire?
