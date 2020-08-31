Dr. Kevin Most discusses COVID in the fall, the flu vaccine, and more

Dr. Kevin Most joined Bob Sirott for his regular Monday morning visit on the WGN Radio Morning Show. He discusses information on COVID 19, U of I’s saliva test, and more. The Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital answered COVID-19 related questions on investing in humidifiers, on the saliva test from U of I and Yale, and what the CDC should do when it comes to the testing guidelines.
