Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital, joins Dean for this week’s regular COVID-19 segment. Dr. Most starts this week off by saying we should still be concerned with the BA.5 COVID variant especially with school starting up soon. Next, Dr. Most talks about rebound COVID cases and how frequent they are. Dr. Most also explains how Monkeypox can spread and how to treat it. Then, of course, Dr. Most answers your questions.

