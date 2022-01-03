Dr. Kevin Most: Cloth masks aren’t getting the job done

Health
Posted: / Updated:

JENA, GERMANY – APRIL 03: Self-sewn protective face masks in a fabric store on April 3, 2020 in Jena, Germany. A three-part city ordinance is going into effect requiring people to wear protective face masks under circumstances that include shopping, riding public transport and workplaces where social distancing is difficult. A face mask requirement is a current issue of controversy across Germany, with the federal government so far declining to make wearing one in public mandatory. Germany is struggling with a shortage of face masks, and the requirement in Jena also allows the use of scarves and other materials to shield one’s face as a means to reduce the risk of anyone infected with Covid-19 from infecting others. (Photo by Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared the reasons why people should ditch their cloth masks and start wearing surgical or N-95 masks. He also talked about the latest with the omicron variant, and answered questions sent in from listeners as well. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.

