Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins Bob Sirott and the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared the reasons why people should ditch their cloth masks and start wearing surgical or N-95 masks. He also talked about the latest with the omicron variant, and answered questions sent in from listeners as well. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.
Dr. Kevin Most: Cloth masks aren't getting the job done
