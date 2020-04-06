Dr. Kevin Most made his weekly appearance on the Bob Sirott Show, and answered questions about whether certain blood types or more likely to get COVID-19, if social distancing should be closer to 27 feet instead of six, and whether we should be worried about mosquitoes being a coronavirus carrier. Dr. Most also spent some time clearing up confusion on who should be wearing protective masks in public and why.
Dr. Kevin Most: Clearing up confusion on who should be wearing masks
