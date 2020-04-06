Listen Now
John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Dr. Kevin Most: Clearing up confusion on who should be wearing masks

Health
Posted: / Updated:

A picture taken on March 4, 2020, in Paris, shows a bottle of alcohol gel hand sanitiser and an FFP2 protective face mask. – Sales of face masks and hand sanitiser have risen and shortages are occuring in countries affected by the spread of COVID-19, the new coronavirus. (Photo by Olivier MORIN / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most made his weekly appearance on the Bob Sirott Show, and answered questions about whether certain blood types or more likely to get COVID-19, if social distancing should be closer to 27 feet instead of six, and whether we should be worried about mosquitoes being a coronavirus carrier. Dr. Most also spent some time clearing up confusion on who should be wearing protective masks in public and why.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for closings, including those related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular