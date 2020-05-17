Live Now
Coronavirus Q&A
Dr. Kevin Most answers your questions and talks virus updates

Health

A woman wearing a protective face mask and gloves walks near the Cloud Gate sculpture, also known as the “Bean,” in downtown Chicago, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The city has closed access to the popular attraction amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

How should you safely allow repair workers in your home for essential repairs? Are short sleeves safe in a summer with a pandemic? Doctor Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Central DuPage Hospital and joins Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning to answer these questions and more. Dr. Most also gives you an update on the latest COVID-19 news.

