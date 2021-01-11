Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday following the 6:30am newscast. Today, Jon Hansen (filling in for Bob Sirott) relayed questions from listeners. Dr. Most commented on the phase of vaccinations, how counties might handle the next phase, and the potential this pandemic may get worse before it gets better. If you have a questions for Dr. Most, email the show: BobShow@wgnradio.com.
Dr. Kevin Most answers your coronavirus and vaccine related questions
Posted: / Updated:
Business News
Political News
Technology News
Science News
Entertainment News
Odd News
Coronavirus Resources from the CDC
Coronavirus by State
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.