Should you avoid pain killers? Why isn’t the age group most likely spreading COVID eligible for the vaccine? Dr. Kevin Most answers some coronavirus vaccine-related questions

Dr. Kevin Most is the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital. He joins the WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. During today’s appearance, Bob Sirott relayed a few questions from listeners regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Most commented on whether people should avoid taking pain-killers like Tylenol or ibuprofen before and after receiving the vaccine. He also talked about potential side affects, and why young people aren’t higher on the list, considering they’re more likely to be the ones spreading the virus.

