Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with Ji Suk Yi

Latest updates at a glance. | Complete coverage.

Dr. Kevin Most answers questions about COVID-19: What you should and should not be doing now

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Doctor Kevin Most

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, had his weekly conversation with Bob Sirott. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency due to the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Most took the time to answer questions from Bob, the morning show anchors, and listeners as well, about what people should and should not do in this unprecedented time. He talks about donating blood, working out at the gym, and whether it’s safe to open packages.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Tracking Coronavirus in the U.S.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Click here to visit the Emergency Closing Center for school and business closings, including closings related to concerns over Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular