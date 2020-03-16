Dr. Kevin Most answers questions about COVID-19: What you should and should not be doing now

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, had his weekly conversation with Bob Sirott. President Donald Trump declared a national emergency due to the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Most took the time to answer questions from Bob, the morning show anchors, and listeners as well, about what people should and should not do in this unprecedented time. He talks about donating blood, working out at the gym, and whether it’s safe to open packages.
