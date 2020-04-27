Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with John Williams

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Dr. Kevin Most: An explanation of herd immunity

Health
Posted: / Updated:

TOPSHOT – A laborant at the State Health Authorities of Baden-Wuerttemberg works on a test sample of a suspected case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Stuttgart, sothern Germany on January 29, 2020. – Germany’s first confirmed coronavirus patient caught the disease from a Chinese colleague who visited Germany last week, officials said on January 28, 2020, in the first human-to-human transmission on European soil, according to an AFP tally. (Photo by Marijan Murat / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo by MARIJAN MURAT/dpa/AFP via Getty Images)

Dr. Kevin Most, the Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joined Bob Sirott to answer some commonly asked questions about COVID-19. He talked about the importance of wearing a mask, caffeine consumption, cytokines, and herd immunity.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 5-9am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular