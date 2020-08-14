Dr. Kevin Most: ‘All you need is one super spreader in a crowded CTA or Metra’

BEATTYVILLE, Ky. (AP) — John Ross worries about his children returning to their classrooms this fall with coronavirus cases rising in Kentucky, but he feels he doesn't have much of a choice: His family's limited internet access makes it nearly impossible for the kids to keep up with schoolwork from home.

“They’re going to have their education,” the father of three in rural Lee County said as he recalled his children’s struggles to do their work this spring over a spotty cellphone connection.