Dr. Kevin Most: ‘All you need is one super spreader in a crowded CTA or Metra’

Dr. Kevin Most

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kevin Most joins John Williams to elaborate on the safety of reopening schools, considering the lack of supervision on buses to remind kids to put their masks back on. And, Dr. Most talks about public transit in general, and the risk of transmission there. Plus, the doctor answers more basic coronavirus questions.

