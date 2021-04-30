Dr. Kevin Most advises on prolonged loss of taste or smell

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Relatives of former Auschwitz prisoners from Poland are protesting the appointment of a top member of the country’s right-wing ruling party to an advisory council at the state-run Auschwitz-Birkenau museum in Poland.

They argue that the former prime minster, Beata Szydlo, has tolerated “openly fascist" groups and supported attempts to stifle research into the Holocaust, among other complaints.