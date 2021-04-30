Dr. Kevin Most joins John Williams, along with a mother whose daughter has been without taste and smell for 267 days. Dr. Most offers suggestions on whom to consult with if you have this long-haul symptom of COVID.
Dr. Kevin Most advises on prolonged loss of taste or smell
