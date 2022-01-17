Dr. Kevin Most addresses the misconceptions of COVID-19

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the various misconceptions in regards to COVID-19. He addressed the lack of knowledge we have on long haul COVID, the misguided notion that a person will be permanently immune to COVID after contracting it, wearing surgical masks over cloth masks, and more. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.
