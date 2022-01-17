Dr. Kevin Most addresses the misconceptions of COVID-19

A man picks up a box containing FFP2 masks at the Porta Portese open air market, in Rome, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. With Italy’s hospital ICUs rapidly filling up with COVID-19 patients, most of them unvaccinated, Premier Mario Draghi’s government issued a Christmas Eve decree that FFP2 masks – which are more protective for users than cloth or surgical face masks – must be worn used on public transport, including planes, trains, ferries and local buses, trams and subways. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

Dr. Kevin Most, Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, joins Bob Sirott every Monday morning following the 6:30am newscast. Dr. Most shared his thoughts on the various misconceptions in regards to COVID-19. He addressed the lack of knowledge we have on long haul COVID, the misguided notion that a person will be permanently immune to COVID after contracting it, wearing surgical masks over cloth masks, and more. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.

Bob Sirott
Weekdays 6-10am BobSirott

Bob Sirott's acclaimed broadcasting career has spanned nearly five decades and has included stints at WMAQ, WBBM-FM, WLS, WGN and various television stations. (Click for more.)

