Dr. Kevin Most: ‘A vaccine teaches our immune system what to look for’

LONDON (AP) — Britain urged the United States on Monday to extend its evacuation effort in Kabul past the Aug. 31 deadline — but conceded that if the U.S. ignores the request, an international airlift of thousands fleeing the Taliban takeover will end within days.

The U.K. government said Prime Minister Boris Johnson would press President Joe Biden for an airlift extension at an emergency summit of Group of Seven leaders on Tuesday. The virtual meeting has been convened by Britain, currently the president of the rich nations’ club.