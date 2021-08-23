Illinois cases, deaths and vaccinations | CDC resources
Dr. Kevin Most: ‘A vaccine teaches our immune system what to look for’

A nurse fills a syringe with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic hosted by The Tournament of Roses in partnership with the Pasadena Public Health Department, August 19, 2021 at Tournament House in Pasadena, California. – The clinic is one of the first in the city to offer “supplemental” third Covid-19 shots to people with immunological conditions, according to organizers.
President Joe Biden said August 18 he will make Covid-19 booster shots available to all American adults beginning next month, as his administration warned that vaccines are showing a declining effectiveness against infection. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Lisa Dent, in for Bob Sirott, is joined by Chief Medical Officer at Northwestern Medicine’s Central DuPage Hospital, Dr. Kevin Most. Dr. Most joins The WGN Radio Morning Show every Monday morning following the 6:30 am newscast. Today on the show Dr. Most gave his insight and on breakthrough cases, explains how a vaccine does what it does, what role mRNA has in the process, and answered questions from listeners. If you have a question for Dr. Most, send the show an email: BobShow@WGNradio.com.

